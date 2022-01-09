The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila has been called out over an alleged missing NASS fund

This call was made by a civil society organisation in Abuja, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)

SERAP said transparency and accountability in the management of public resources and wealth is essential for promoting development

Abuja- The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.

SERAP is suing the leadership of NASS over their failure to probe and to refer to appropriate anti-corruption agencies fresh allegations that N4.1bn of public money budgeted for the National Assembly is missing, misappropriated or stolen.

The group filed the suit following the publication of the annual audited report for 2016 in which the Auditor-General of the Federation raised concerns about alleged diversion and misappropriation of public funds and sought the recovery of any missing funds, The Punch reports.

Lawan, Gbajabiamila has been sued by SERAP over failure to probe the missing NASS funds. Photo credit: The Senate President - Nigeria, House of Representatives

In the suit, SERAP is arguing that the National Assembly has legal and constitutional duties to prevent and combat corruption, as well as promote transparency and accountability in the management of public resources, Vanguard added.

The suit was filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers Kolawole Oluwadare and Kehinde Oyewumi.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

