Nigerian Army has dismissed a media report alleging that a clash over gold nuggets at Magama village in Katsina state claimed the lives of two soldiers and seven miners

In a post shared on its official Facebook page, the Army described the media report as fake and baseless

The Army noted that troops deployed in the Northwest are committed and busy with the fight against banditry and other criminalities bedeviling that region

Katsina state- A report by Daily Nigerian stated that two soldiers of the Nigerian Army and seven illegal miners died after clash over huge gold nuggets at Magama, a border village in Jibiya local government area of Katsina state.

The clash according to the newspaper occurred on Wednesday, January 5, at about 6pm after the discovery of huge gold nuggets in one of the open-pit mines dug by the artisanal miners.

Numbering about 40, the illegal miners, who were also armed, paid the soldiers the sum of N500,000 per pit before they were allowed to start the mining, the report further claimed.

Miners work at a mining site in Anka near Gusau, on December 4, 2019. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon / AFP

Source: Getty Images

How it happened

An insider who survived the clash told the newspaper that:

“When the soldiers saw the huge nuggets the miners discovered, they insisted that it be shared equally with them."

“When the miners insisted that they will not part with the nuggets or pay more — apart from the N2.5million they paid for the five pits — the soldiers started shooting the air.”

Nigerian Army reacts

Reacting to the report, the spokesman for the Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachukwu, described it as fake and baseless.

In a statement made available on its official Facebook page, the Army urged the public to disregard the fake news as it is concocted to denigrate Nigerian Army troops, who are working tirelessly to ensure sanity and peace return to the Northwest region.

Read the full statement below:

"The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to an online publication by Daily Nigeria.com of 9th January 2022, alleging that 2 soldiers and 7 illegal miners were killed during a gun duel, arising from a disagreement over gold nuggets in Magama village in Jibia LGA of Katsina State.

"According to the publication, the incident occurred when the soldiers turned down an initially agreed offer of 500,000 naira per pit from the miners, but afterwards, turned around to demand more money on discovering the large quantum of gold nuggets found by the illegal miners in one of the pits.

"The Nigerian Army wishes to unequivocally state that this story is baseless, unfounded, untrue and a mere figment of the writer's imagination, aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the Nigerian Army, as no Nigerian soldier was killed, nor involved in any skirmish with illegal miners in Magama village on 5 January 2022.

"Contrary to the insinuations peddled by the online medium, Nigerian Army troops deployed in the North West are committed and engrossed in the fight against banditry and other criminalities bedeviling that region. They are not permitted to participate in any form of mining, whether legitimate or illegitimate.

"Aside orchestrating disrepute, Fake News as this, have the potential to dampen the morale of the fighting troops, erode their fighting will and undermine the entire operations. This is certainly not what the troops require at this critical time.

"The general public are therefore urged to disregard the fake news as it is concocted to denigrate Nigerian Army troops, who are working tirelessly to ensure sanity and peace return to the North west region. We assure the general public of the unrelenting commitment of our troops to decisively tackle the banditry menace in the North West."

