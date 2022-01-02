Two notorious bandits were neutralised after a NAF aircraft bombarded their enclaves in a forest in Zamfara

Several of their cohorts were also sent to their graves following multiple airstrikes in the early hours of Saturday

NAF has confirmed that its air raid on the bandits' enclaves at Gusami Forest killed the bandit leaders

Two wanted bandit leaders, Alhaji Auta and Kachalla Ruga, have been killed in a forest in Zamfara state, by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The notorious criminals met their end during an air raid by security agencies. The NAF operatives under Operation Hadarin Daji, acted on credible intelligence, Channels TV reports.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Oladayo Amao while on operational tour of Air Component under Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) in Zamfara state. Photo credit: Nigerian Air Force HQ

The bandits' enclaves at Gusami Forest and Tsamre Village in Birnin Magaji local government area of the state were bombarded on Friday night, December 31, 2021.

It was gathered that the NAF jet carried out multiple airstrikes in the early hours of Saturday, January 1, which killed several other bandits.

Another source told Channels TV that some of the cohorts of the deceased were also sent to their graves by the military jet when they went to retrieve the body of Alhaji Auta from the scene of bombardment.

The airstrike and death of the bandits was confirmed by the director of NAF public relations and information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, to Leadership on Saturday.

Tears as bandits strike again in Zamfara

Bandits have been attacking several communities in the northern part of Nigeria, killing innocent citizens and destroying properties.

On Sunday, December 27, at least seven villages in Gusau local government area in Zamfara state were attacked by bandits.

The bandits who operated for hours killed 10 people and abducted 33 women, according to Shehu Kura, a resident who escaped.

Kura said residents who were able to escape had fled to Gusau town just as he called on the authorities to come to their aid.

Group applauds Nigerian military

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Northern Youth Network (NYN) commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for recording renewed success in the war against terrorism and banditry in recent times in Sokoto, Borno, Zamfara, Kaduna and other states in northern Nigeria.

A spokesman for the NYN, Mallan Abdulrahman Ahmed, on Wednesday, December 29, particularly commended the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for properly coordinating intelligence and sharing same with the armed forces.

He said the routine operation of the DIA has led to precision in the ground operations and airstrikes by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai.

