The Delta state government has assured people of the state that all outstanding projects will be completed in 2022

The assurance was given by the state's commissioner for information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, during a live interview

The commissioner said the government will focus on building hospitals and schools, and also creating jobs

Asaba - The Delta state government says its 2022 budget of N479 billion was aimed at completing all ongoing projects across the state.

The state commissioner for information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu stated this on a Channels TV live programme monitored by Legit.ng on Monday, January 3.

Aniagwu has assured that the Delta state government will complete all ongoing projects in 2022. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

Aniagwu said the Okowa administration would take advantage of the 2022 budget, being the last full-year budget, to complete major ongoing projects across the state.

According to him, road construction, building of schools, hospitals, job creation among other things were top priorities in the 2022 budget.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

“In 2022, we shall focus more attention on road construction building and expanding facilities in our schools and hospitals, and these expenditures would take a larger chunk of the capital side of the budget while the recurrent will largely remain what it has been.

“We will be completing a number of key roads, the dualisation of Asaba to Ughelli and interchange at Koka junction Asaba, Beneku bridge, Orerhe bridge as well as other community roads being constructed.

“In terms of schools, we are going to expand facilities particularly building of more classroom blocks, across the 25 local government areas.

“The same applies to a number of hospitals being constructed and we also have three new universities that we established last year and we are expanding the facilities in these universities.”

On job creation, the commissioner said the state government remained committed to the expansion of its job creation programmes to enable more Deltans benefit from the numerous schemes in the state.

His words:

“We are continuing with our job creation programmes because the governor has increased the number of intakes that we have annually, so in 2022, more Deltans would benefit from the state's empowerment programmes.

“A number of these issues would be tackled in 2022. 2022 is not an accident because we already know the year will come and that it is going to be the last full year of our being in office.

“A whole lot of plans went into the 2022 budget before it became law having passed through the crucibles of legislation in the House of Assembly.”

2022: Governor Okowa assures Deltans of better days

Recall that Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday, January 1 assured people of the state of greater dividends of democracy in 2022, with a call for more prayers and support.

He made the call in his New Year Message to the people and expressed gratitude to God for seeing Deltans through 2021 and into 2022, remarking that last year was a very challenging period for the state, its people, the nation, and the international community.

In the message contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa thanked Deltans for their continued support to his administration in the past six and half years, and reaffirmed his commitment to making life better for the people.

2022 will be a better year, says Governor Okowa

Governor Okowa had earlier expressed optimism that 2022 will be a better year for Nigerians than the outgoing year.

The Delta governor made the comment at the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols held at Asaba, the state capital.

The governor also encouraged Christians to renew their hope in God, stressing that He alone can change their story.

Source: Legit.ng