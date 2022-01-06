The federal government has announced its plan to generate more revenue and save costs across ministries, departments and agencies

The announcement was made by the minister of finance, budget and planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed

Hajiya Ahmed said the federal government would be reviewing the number of agencies operating across Nigeria

Abuja - Nigeria's minister for finance, Zainab Ahmed, on Wednesday, January 5, said that the federal government is planning on ways to cut costs in the new fiscal year.

The Nation reports that Ahmed said the Nigerian government will focus on reviewing the number of agencies across the state.

Ahmed noted that a review of the number of agencies of government will help the federal government to save costs and have access to more revenue to carry out capital projects in the country.

The finance minister said the FG is serious about saving costs in 2022 Photo: Zainab Ahmed

She also assured that the review in the number of agencies of government would not lead to a reduction of jobs within the public sector.

Speaking in an interview monitored on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Nigeria is currently facing a revenue challenge and it is important for the country to take steps that generate more revenue and reduce waste.

She said:

“The problem we have is that of revenue because we need revenue to improve infrastructure and to service debt."

“Even though the revenue is increasing, it is still not enough, and we cannot wait for revenue to improve before we improve critical infrastructure."

The minister also said that the 2022 appropriation act is tied to the nation's new National Development Plan, which is expected to make a great impact on Nigerians.

FG Set to Unveil Details of Stipend for Education Students in January

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has given an update on the federal government's plan to start giving stipends to education students.

Professor Josiah Ajiboye, the registrar of TRCN, said the details of the semester allowance will be made available to the public in January 2022.

In a bid to attract the best brains to the teaching sector, the federal government had promised to introduce stipends for education students in public universities and other tertiary institutions.

Presidency To Spend Billions of Naira on Refreshment, Wildlife, Others in 2022

The details of the 2022 appropriation Act has been made public with an outline of what the president would be spending on some items.

In the 2022 budget, Nigeria's presidency is expected to spend N2.102 billion on refreshment, wildlife and some other items.

Payment for these items are to be funded from 4,596,128,367 recurrent expenditure and N7,717,279,814 for capital.

