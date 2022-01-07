The conditional cash transfer is one of the 5 components of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) of the federal government

According to coordinator over 10 million households had applied for the N5,000 monthly support

NSIP however reveals the government had been able to capture about two million and another 10 million children benefiting from feeding programme

About two million households receive N5,000 monthly under the Conditional Cash Transfer programme anchored by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the Federal Government said on Thursday, 6 January 2021.

It further stated that over 10 million Nigerian pupils were currently benefitting from the school feeding programme of the government being managed by the humanitarian ministry.

The National Coordinator, National Social Investment Programme, Umar Bindr, stated this at the NSIP annual strategic review meeting in Abuja, the punch newspaper reports.

CCT is one way President Muhammdu Buhari intends to lift millions out of poverty. Credit: presidency

Source: Twitter

He stated that while over 10 million households had applied for the N5,000 monthly support, the government had been able to capture about two million.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In Bindr words:

“We have more than 10 million applicants nationwide, but we have successfully managed to onboard two million, and we are consistently paying these households N5,000 per month.

“The households have an average number of five to seven people.”

On the school feeding, Bindr added

“We are feeding an average of 10 million children nationwide. By the end of 2021, there were only two states that were not onboarded, Kwara and Bayelsa.

“But I’m happy to report that they are now aligned, so we are nationwide.”

Fear of inflated figures

The NSIP coordinator, however, noted that some persons were trying to scuttle the programmes, as some individuals inflate figures mischievously.

According to him, there are reports whereby we see schools that don’t exist actually reported, we find this and we drop them

Bindr added,

“There are situations where schools, number of pupils in schools have been inflated, we caught those. Also, there are areas where the cooking is not taking place and then we are paying cooks. We also checkmate those.

Lagos state government reaching out to vulnerable people

Similarly, the Lagos government in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme has kicked off the cash-for-work programme for vulnerable people in the state with the aim of cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative is under the office of the special adviser to the governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mrs Solape Hammond.

Speaking at the flagging off of the intervention programme recently, Hammond described the project as part of the government’s response to ameliorate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable individuals and small business owners.

Source: Legit.ng