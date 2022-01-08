The Emir of Katagum, has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the projects in his domain

The monarch's message to the president was conveyed to the vice president who was at the palace on a courtesy call

The vice president had visited the traditional ruler after attending the wedding of a top federal government official

Azare - President Muhammadu Buhari has received commendations for projects being implemented and completed in Katagum, Bauchi state.

The Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farouk appreciated the president through the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN who was in Azare the headquarters of the Katagum Emirate on Saturday, January 8 to grace the wedding of Mallam Adamu Adamu's daughter, Fatima.

VP Osinbajo acknowledging cheers from his admirers in Bauchi. Photo credit: Osinbajo Grassroot Organization

Source: Facebook

Mallam Adamu, the minister of education, is from Bauchi state.

While welcoming the Vice President who was on a courtesy call at the palace, the Emir thanked the president for initiating and completing development projects in the emirate and in the state, including the University of medical sciences, among others.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

“I wish to, on behalf of our people, express our gratitude to Mr. President for all the projects that he was able to complete.”

He then listed some of the projects as including the Kano-Maiduguri road that passes through Azare, the siting of the University of Medical Sciences, and many other projects.

He also commended the president for appointing two ministers from the Katagum Emirate mentioning the education minister and the industry, trade, and investment minister, Mariam Katagum.

The Emir equally praised the Bauchi state government for all the projects it has undertaken in this Emirate.

In his own remarks at the palace, the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed heaped praises on the vice president, especially his leadership qualities.

He said:

“The people and government of Bauchi state are extremely grateful to you in particular. We know how you defied all the odds to come here from a foreign trip and this morning prepared to come here.

“This is the amount and the testimony of the respect you have for all of us, not just Mallam Adamu Adamu.

“Thank you very much, sir, you have distinguished yourself as a leader defying all the odds. I remember you came and attended my daughter's wedding. That was very refined and it was very unique.”

As the vice president drove in and out of Azare in a bus he was greeted along the way, both at the venue of the wedding and at the Palace of the Emir.

Dignitaries at the wedding include the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and former Osun state governor, Chief Bisi Akande among others.

Another group urges VP Osinbajo to join 2023 presidential race

Meanwhile, the Progressives Opinion Leaders Group (POLG) has urged Osinbajo to contest the 2023 presidential election, saying he is a patriotic and detribalised Nigerian who will commit himself to work for the nation’s growth and development.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to a national newspaper headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, January 6, the national coordinator of the group, Shettima Abba Gana, said Nigeria must move forward and Osinbajo is the right man for the job.

Gana also said Nigerians deserved a leader that could consolidate on the gains of the Buhari-led administration and Osinbajo is well-placed for the task.

2023: Osinbajo is best for Nigeria, says General Babangida

Recall that former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, recently said VP Osinbajo has a great passion for Nigeria, describing him as one who can communicate with citizens and inspire people, among other qualities.

The former Nigerian leader also stated that Professor Osinbajo is the best person to lead Nigeria in 2023.

He made the comment when a group, Osibanjo Grassroot Organisation visited him at his Hill Top residence in Minna.

Source: Legit.ng