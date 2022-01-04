A women's group has called on Governor Bala Mohammed to declare his ambition to run for presidency in 2023

The group said the governor has the charisma and leadership style that is capable of leading the country to a desired development level

According to the women, they are well prepared to mobilise supporters for the governor's presidential ambition

A group of influential female politicians across the country has thrown their weight behind the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to run for president in 2023.

The women, under the auspices of Nigerian Women for Bala Mohammed Nationwide, vowed to mobilise other women in the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory to persuade Senator Mohammed to declare his ambition.

A group of women have thrown their weight behind the Bauchi state governor's ambition to become presidency Photo: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

n a statement signed by its national president, Mary Odoma, the women said the governor is the best man to succeed President Buhari.

According to Odoma, the Bauchi governor has big ideas, charisma and all the needed leadership acumen to rescue Nigeria from its current state.

Oduma recalled that as FCT Minister, Senator Mohammed displayed supreme intelligence, creativity and innovation, adding that his reforms are still being enjoyed in the capital city.

She said the governor has continued to set the pace, transforming Bauchi in terms of infrastructures and the standard of living.

If given the opportunity to lead Nigeria, Odoma believes Governor Mohammed's impact will be instantly felt as he has garnered the requisite experience, exposure and expertise.

She said the group, drawn from across party lines, will take time to visit all major Nigerian stakeholders such as former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retired) and General Ibrahim Babangida (retired).

She added that they will also meet Senator Iyorchia Ayu, Governor Nyesome Wike, Governor Samuel Ortom and other notable leaders within and outside the PDP to ensure that Senator Mohammed doesn’t only make himself available to run but gets the PDP ticket to win the presidential election in 2023.

The women, therefore, urged Governor Mohammed to toss his hat into the ring to allow them properly mobilise.

