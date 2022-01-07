Earlier, President Muhammad Buhari in an interview aired on national television disclosed he had given his best to Nigeria

Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman, in reaction said the president has revealed a deep truth regarding the above statement

Shehu made this disclosure during an interview on Friday, January 7, while speaking on how Buhari decided to run for president in 2015 and what informed his decision

Abuja- Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu says President Muhammadu Buhari was compelled by Nigerians to run for president.

He made this assertion while reacting to some comments delivered by the president regarding his plans for the 2023 general election.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, in an interview aired on Friday, January 7, disclosed the President was right to have said he had given his best to the country, The Punch reports.

Garba Shehu said that his boss was persuaded by Nigerians to run for the position before the 2015 general election. Photo credit: Garba Shehu

He said:

“The president can be very casual sometimes in speaking and jovial and jocularly; I think this is what people fail to understand of him. They need to understand how he was persuaded and pressured to even run in the first instance.

“He had served as governor, minister and military Head of State and that’s the highest it could get. He had retired home and Nigerians came and said you are the right person for this moment, we need you. It took some persuasion.

“So, yes, it is right for the person to say he has given his best and when the time is up, some other person will take over."

Source: Legit.ng