The fight against corruption has been on since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration

Buhari in a recent interview disclosed that the citizens should be ready to contend with corruption as long as they are living above their means

The president hinted further that the problem of corruption is a continuous one for developing nations especially Nigeria but when people live within their means it will be eradicated

Abuja- President Muhammadu Buhari is more interested in a corrupt-free society and in achieving this, he has continued the fight against corruption in the country.

In an interview on Thursday, January 6, Buhari said that one way to fight corruption in Nigeria is for citizens to live within their means, The Punch reports.

He added that as long as Nigerians want to live flamboyantly, corruption would continue to thrive.

Buhari had in the last two days been interviewed on national TV where he spoke on issues affecting the country. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

While addressing the new leadership of the anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and how the fight against corruption had been revamped, Buhari said the problem of corruption is a continuous one for a developing country like Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

"People have to accept living within their means. As long as people don’t want to live within their means, so long will corruption be with us."

Fight against corruption

Speaking further, the president noted further that the best way to fight against corruption is to fund departments, ministries, especially by states.

He affirmed thus:

“Nigeria must conserve resources to give education and healthcare to the needy.”

Buhari speaks on his favourite presidential candidate ahead of 2023 elections

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Buhari spoke on a favourite presidential candidate ahead of the general elections coming up in 2023.

The president spoke on this in an exclusive interview aired on Wednesday night, January 5.

President Buhari, however, did not disclose the identity of his favourite presidential candidate, expressing fear that he might be “eliminated” if he was known.

2023: I won’t turn down calls to run for president, says Tinubu

In another related development, former Lagos state governor and national leader of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he will not rebuff entreaties to him to seek the ruling party's presidential ticket ahead of the next general elections in 2023.

Tinubu stated this on Tuesday, December 14 in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with some northern elders in the Nigerian capital.

The northern elders operating under the aegis of Alliance Committee were led to the meeting by their chairman, Ambassador Lawal Mohammed Munir.

Source: Legit.ng