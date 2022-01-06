Prominent personalities including the youths have declared their full support for Yemi Osinbajo to become Nigeria' next president

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the Northern youths from nineteen states have endorsed VP Osinbajo to succeed President Buhari

This major move serves as a booster for the VP who is yet to confirm his rumoured presidential ambition

Kaduna- Northern Youths have drummed support for Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Punch reports that Osinbajo's rumoured presidential ambition got a boost on Wednesday, January 5, as some youths drawn from the 19 northern states and Abuja converged on Kaduna and tipped him as the best man in 2023.

They said the North should concede the 2023 presidency to the Southwest geopolitical zone and in particular to the incumbent Vice-President for continuity’s sake.

The group wants Osinbajo to be paired with a candidate from the North in the next general elections. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

While noting that Osinbajo was fit to take over from Buhari, the group, however, warned against fielding candidates of the same faith for the position of president and vice-president in 2023.

