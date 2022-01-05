Lagos state chapter of the ruling APC on Wednesday, January 5, lost one of its former women leaders, Adetoun Adediran

Late Adediran who died after a brief sickness that has not yet been named was also the first female deputy speaker of Lagos House of Assembly

The deceased lawmaker served in this capacity between 1999 and 2003 before her tenure expired

Lagos - A former deputy speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Honourable Adetoun Adediran is dead after battling with an illness on the morning of Wednesday, January 5.

Between 1999 and 2003, Adediran served as the first elected female deputy speaker of the state's House of Assembly, Independent reports.

The lawmaker died on Wednesday, January 5 (Photo: Independent)

Source: UGC

After leaving the office, the late All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain held many political offices including being the women leader of the party in Lagos.

Tension hits Akwa Ibom residents as gunmen kill APC chieftain while returning from Crossover Service

Meanwhile,

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Source: Legit.ng