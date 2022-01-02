A member of the Akwa Ibom state chapter of All Progressives Congress has been killed by some unknown gunmen

Otu Inyang was gunned down while returning from crossover service in his hometown Ikot Udom village, Eket LGA

Sources said the gunmen shot Inyang severally in his head after they waylaid him a few metres from his residence

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom state, Otu Inyang, was on Sunday, January 2, shot dead by some yet to be identified gunmen in Ikot Udoma village, Eket local government area.

Daily Trust reports that Inyang was gunned down by the gunmen shortly after the crossover service into the new year.

Otu Inyang was killed on his way back from crossover service in Akwa Ibom Photo: APC Nigeria

The Punch reports that the APC chieftain was returning home after attending the Crossover service at Qua Iboe Church, Ikot Udoma village, Eket when he was trailed and killed a few meters away from his residence.

Sources said he was waylaid by the gunmen and shot several times on his head although some other worshippers said they did not know that the sound they heard was that of gunshots.

While other sources said Inyang was involved in a land dispute in his hometown, the president of Ekid Peoples Union, Samuel Udonsek, described the deceased as a formidable politician and community leader.

Udonsek who was a former governorship candidate on the platform of defunct All Nigeria People Party (ANPP), said this particular style of settling conflict resolution in Ekid land is uncommon.

He said:

“I knew Elder Otu Inyang very well, back in our days of ANPP, 2000 - 2003 when he helped us build a formidable opposition party."

“Late Prof Etuk Nssien Etuk, of blessed memory, regarded him rightly then, as a formidable pillar of his strong and resilient political empire and structure."

Also confirming the incident, SP Odiko Macdon, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom state the incident is unfortunate.

He assured that the police would investigate the killing of the APC chieftain and bring the culprits to justice.

Macdon said:

“The son reported to the police the following morning that the father and his mother were returning from church on 31st December and was attacked by two heavy gunmen who shot the father in the head before he died."

