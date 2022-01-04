The Police in Imo state has confirmed the killing of one person in Ezioha Amaifeke in the Orlu local government area of the state

According to the police, the person was killed during an attack by some gunmen suspected to be members of the IPOB and the ESN

The suspected IPOB/ ESN members tried to set the palace of a traditional ruler in the state ablaze but were stalled due to the intervention from the police

Some officials of the Nigeria Police Force in Imo state have foiled an attempt by unknown gunmen operating in the state to burn down the palace of Eze Imo, Dr E. C. Okeke at Ezioha Amaifeke in the Orlu local government area.

The attack which claimed the life of one of the residents of the community also left many others injured.

Confirming the attack, Imo state command police spokesperson, CSP Mike Abattam said the gunmen had invaded the community at about 1 pm on Monday, January 3.

One person has been killed during an attack by some gunmen in Imo state Photo: Hope Uzodinma

Source: Facebook

Abattam said the strategy adopted by the police to wade off the criminals paid off as the tactical team of the command teamed up with the vigilante group in the area.

He said the team was able to repel the attempt to set the palace of the Imo monarch on fire by men suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Abattam added that the group who carried out the attack usually operated at Ezioha Amaifeke in Orlu LGA of the state.

He said:

“The hoodlums, in their numbers, besieged the palace of the traditional ruler armed with assorted weapons but were subdued by the superior fire-power of the command’s tactical teams and in the process, one of the hoodlums was neutralised."

"While others fled into the bush with bullet injuries."

Recoveries made by the police

Abattam also said the several charms and amulets were found around the waist of the neutralised bandit.

He also said that one identity card, one locally made Improvised Explosive Device and five bottles containing fuel were recovered from the suspected IPOB/ ESN members.

In addition, N20,000.00 cash and one pump action gun with four live cartridges were also recovered by the police.

