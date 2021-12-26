A former governorship candidate in Imo state and in-law to Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu has been arrested

The incident that occurred on Sunday, December 26, led to apprehension as Nwosu was picked from a church service in his hometown, Eziama Obieri

Meanwhile, Nwosu's security men were said to have watched helplessly while the incident lasted

Imo state- Confusion sets in at St Peters Anglican Church, Eziama Obire in Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo State, on Sunday, December 26, when Uche Nwosu, son-in-law of Senator Rochas Okorocha, was arrested.

Daily Trust reports that the approach in which the arrest was done had fuelled speculations that Nwosu was abducted.

In a viral video, gunmen were seen forcing away Nwosu, who was attending the thanksgiving service of his late mother.

Uche Nwosu at Saint Peter Anglican church Nkwerre in Imo state before he was arrested. Photo credit: BBC News Pidgin

Some persons speaking in the background of the video were heard lamenting, “Nwosu has been kidnapped”, “They have abducted Ugwumba.”

But the newspaper confirmed that Nwosu was arrested on Sunday morning.

Police confirm the development

Police public relations officer in Imo, CSP Mike Abattam, told the newspaper that Nwosu was arrested. However, he did not give reasons for the development.

What led to the development

There has been a running battle between Nwosu’s father-in-law and Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Nwosu, who contested the 2019 governorship election, served as Chief of Staff when Okorocha was governor of Imo.

Nwosu had buried his mother at Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area, four days ago.

