Igwe Mburubu, Southeast’s Oldest Serving Monarch Passes On

His Royal Majesty, Igwe Emmanuel Mmuonyelu Ogbuzulu Eze JP, Igwe Ozulumba 1 of Mburubu Kingdom has passed on.

The Igwe, who is adjudged the longest serving monarch in South East Nigeria passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 in Enugu, after a brief illness.

Until his death, Igwe Emmanuel Ezeh was the traditional ruler of Mburubu's seven clans, in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He reigned for 53 years, beginning from 1968 when he was crowned the Igwe of Mburubu. He was equally the longest serving Traditional Ruler in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

He was aged 94 years.

Igwe Emmanuel Ezeh is survived by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters and great-granddaughters.

His interment will be announced on a later date by the family.

Source: Legit.ng