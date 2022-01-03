The Sultan of Sokoto has called on all Muslim faithful to look out for the new moon of Jumada al-Thani 1443AH

The announcement by the Sultan was shared in a statement released by the chairman of the advisory committee on religious affairs, Sultanate council

According to the statement by the Sultanate Council, a lookout for the new moon shall begin on Monday, January 3

Muslims across the country have been directed to look out for the moon of Jumada al-Thani 1443 AH.

The directive was given to the Muslims by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III who doubles as the president-general of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

The Sultan of Sokoto has called for a lookout of the new moon Photo: Idris Lawan

Source: Facebook

Premium Times reports that the Sultan in a statement signed by the chairman of the advisory committee on religious affairs, Sultanate council, Sambo Junaidu said all Muslim Ummah should know that Monday, January 3, 2022, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Jumada al-Awwal 1443AH shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Jumada al-Thani 1443AH.

Junaid said, for this reason, Muslims are expected to start looking out for the new moon on Monday, January 3.

The Punch reports that Junaid also urged anyone who sights the moon to make a report to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan.

He added that the Sultan also prayed to Allah to assist the Muslim Ummah in the discharge of their religious duties especially at Jumada al-Thani which is the sixth month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar.

