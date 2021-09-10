The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar has made an urgent appeal to Nigerians amid the rising challenges the country is facing

According to his Eminence, God knew what he was doing when he created Nigerians as an entity

The traditional ruler maintained that those who are using religion to sow the seed of discord would fail in their quest

Abuja - Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, has revealed that breaking away would not stop existing problems peculiar to each ethnic group in Nigeria.

The traditional ruler who made this known on Thursday, September 9, explained that God did not make a mistake in creating Nigerians as an entity, Daily Trust reports.

The Sultan of Sokoto has stated that Nigeria is not a mistake as God wanted us this way. Photo credit: @AbdulNshaking

Source: Facebook

Speaking as the chairman of the 2020 Leadership Award and Conference in Abuja, the Sultan urged all groups to continue to live as brothers, adding that coming together would solve existing problems.

According to The Cable, the Sultan said it is God's will to bring Nigerians together which must be obeyed. He insisted that those using religion to sow seeds of discord in the country would fail in their quest.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The traditional monarch stressed that to face these challenges of insecurity, citizens have to live together as one people.

He called on the people to rise up and take the issue of insecurity as their own personal problem.

In Nigeria, things are not getting better

Earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto on Thursday, August 5, called on Nigerians to get out of deception. The president of Nigeria Supreme Council on Islamic Affairs (SCIA) equally declared that things are not getting any better in the country amid the socioeconomic problems bedevilling the country.

His Eminence made the remark at the third National Summit of Peaceful Coexistence and Nation Building at the Government House organised by the Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria (DCCN).

The traditional ruler, while at the Government House, maintained that the people need to understand one another rather than tolerating themselves in order for things to be better.

Insecurity: 76 people buried in Sokoto in one day

Meanwhile, Alhaji Abubakar said that the number of people killed by criminals across the country is underreported.

While speaking at the 3rd quarter 2021 meeting of the intra-religious council in Abuja on Thursday, August 26, Abubakar said the level of insecurity in the country has worsened.

He said 76 residents in the state were killed and buried in one day, adding that another 48 persons were murdered on another day.

Source: Legit