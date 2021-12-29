The commando-like arrest of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu in Nkwerre, Imo state continues to generate reactions

Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha says the incident is an indication that Governor Hope Uzodimma is behind the insecurity in Imo

Okorocha told a national television station that those perpetrating violence in Imo are police operatives attached to Government House, Owerri

Owerri - Senator Rochas Okorocha on Tuesday, December 28 suggested elements described as ‘unknown gunmen’ are police operatives from Government House, Owerri.

Okorocha, a former governor of Imo state, made the allegation while speaking to Channels Television in reaction to the arrest of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu.

Uche Nwosu has since been released by the Nigeria Police Force. Photo credit: Uche Nwosu Online

Source: Facebook

Nwosu a former governorship candidate in the state, is a former chief of staff to Okorocha and his son-in-law.

The politician was abducted by gun-wielding policemen at an ongoing church service in his hometown sparking outrage across the country.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Okorocha said Nwosu’s arrest inside the church on Sunday, December 26 is a glimpse into how the Imo state government carries out criminal acts with policemen attached to Government House, Owerri.

His words:

“Unknown gunmen now is a set of policemen from Government House who, without the consent of the Commissioner of Police, the Inspector General of Police, or the DIGs, but on their own on the instruction of the government of Imo state, led by Hope Uzodimma, and his CSO, Shaba, who give directives to arrest people at will and lock up people at will and sometimes the whereabouts of these people are unknown.”

Deji Adeyanju reacts to arrest of Uche Nwosu inside a church

On his part, popular activist, Deji Adeyanju has reacted to the forceful arrest of Nwosu inside a church.

Writing on his Facebook page, Adeyanju stated:

“If Uche Nwosu was mistakenly killed during that abduction, they would have denied and blamed IPOB.”

Osita Chidoka reacts to Nwosu's arrest, says it is unacceptable

Meanwhile, a former minister of aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osita Chidoka, has lent his voice to the criticisms trailing the arrest of Nwosu inside a church.

Chidoka said the police storming the church and arresting Nwosu during an ongoing service desecrated it.

In a post on his Facebook page, the PDP chieftain from Anambra state said what the security officials did is unacceptable.

Okorocha's earlier statement on Uche Nwosu's arrest

Okorocha had earlier reacted to the arrest during a press briefing, accusing the police of arresting Nwosu without a warrant.

He alleged that Governor Uzodimma deceived the inspector general of police, Usman Baba, to arrest Nwosu.

Condemning the way his son-in-law was picked up, he said his wife Nkechi was pushed down while his first daughter's clothes were torn to pieces.

Source: Legit.ng