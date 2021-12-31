The traditional ruler in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Charles Mato Dakat has been freed by his armed abductors

The monarch who was kidnapped on Sunday, December 26, after his palace was attacked was set free in the early hours of Friday, December 31

There was no mention of ransom being paid to secure the tradional ruler's release after the kidnappers demanded the sum of N500 million

Jos - Charles Mato Dakat, the paramount ruler in Gindiri chiefdom, Mangu local government area of in Plateau State has regained his freedom after he was kidnapped on Sunday, December 26.

Recall that Dakat's abductors made contact with the family members a few days after gunmen attacked his palace around 1 am and whisked him away.

The Punch reports in the early hours of Friday, December 31, the kidnapped traditional ruler was released.

A family source confirmed the monarch's release in Jos on Friday, saying God aswered their prayers. It was gathered that the traditional ruler in good condition health.

As at the time of filing this report no mention of money paid to the kidnappers to secure the release of the tradional ruler, despite their earlier demand of N500 million ransom.

The source said:

“All I can tell you is that life is more than money. Thank you all for your prayers, encouragement and support. To God be the glory, great things He has done and will continue to do.”

