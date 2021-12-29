Members of the Pyem traditional council in Plateau are in talks with kidnappers who abducted Charles Mato Dakat

In a recent conversation with the council, the abductors asked for the sum of N50 million in order to release the monarch

The criminals who also spoke with the traditional ruler's family stated that they have no plan to harm him

A member of the Pyem traditional council in Plateau state has confirmed that abductors of the top monarch, Charles Mato Dakat, have demanded the sum of N50 million to release their victim.

The source who spoke with The Nation without revealing his identity stated that the criminals spoke with the council using the traditional ruler's phone.

The police are yet to confirm this development (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

According to the council member, the kidnappers disclosed that Dakat is doing fine and that they do not intend to harm him.

He said the monarch was allowed to speak with the family who pleaded with the abductors to receive the initial sum of N30 million with a promise of paying the balance later.

The source said:

“We were able to communicate with them. It was the paramount ruler who first called and spoke to us.

“Thereafter, the abductors talked to us using the paramount ruler’s telephone.

“They told us that the paramount ruler is being treated well and is okay and that they don’t have the intention of harming him.

“They said all they were demanding is the sum of N50million for his release. That is all I can tell you for now.”

Panic as bandits stage fresh attack in Jos, kidnap paramount ruler

Earlier, there was tension in the air as Dakat was kidnapped by bandits in his residence.

The traditional ruler was kidnapped on Sunday, December 26, between the hours of 1:00am to 2:00am.

The lawmaker representing Mangu South in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Bala Fwangje, confirmed the development.

He said security operatives have been deployed and were combing the bushes to search for the kidnapped monarch.

As of the time of filing the report, there was no official statement from the police or state government.

