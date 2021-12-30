Ekiti traditional chiefs and two other kidnapped cocoa merchants have regained their freedom after paying a whopping sum of N4 million as a ransom

According to reports, they were released along Ikere road around 3:00 am on Wednesday and had since reunited with their families

Meanwhile, this new development has been confirmed by the Ekiti state police command as the abductees, had reunited with their families

Ekiti state- In what would be described as a piece of good news, a traditional chief in Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti state, and two other kidnapped cocoa merchants have regained their freedom after the payment of N4million ransom to the kidnappers.

Daily Trust reports that the abductees were released along Ikere road around 3:00 am on Wednesday, December 29, and had been reunited with their families.

How it happened

Obafemi was kidnapped on his farm located along Ado-Ijan road on Thursday, December 23, while the merchants, who are residents of a farmstead called Ilupeju-Ijan, were picked up on Saturday, December 25, along Ijan-Ise road.

The police public relations officer in the state, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the release of the victims noted that they were freed following the hard work of the combined forces of police, Amotekun corps and local hunters, Vanguard added.

