Some ISWAP fighters had tried to lay siege on the town of Buni Yadi in Yobe state but they did not succeed

Soldiers, with the help of the vigilantes, were able to overcome the insurgents, arresting five and chasing away the others

According to intelligence sources, no fewer than seven of the attackers were sent to their graves by the troops

Fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) launched an attack in Buni Yadi, Gujba LGA of Yobe state on Sunday, December 26, but were repelled by troops of the Nigerian Army.

Bukar Bulama, a resident of Buni Yadi, told TheCable that the gallant soldiers were assisted by hunters.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has said the security situation in the state generally needed quick response. Photo credit: Governor's Office Yobe State.

Source: Facebook

According to him, the troops arrested five of the insurgents and also recovered an armoured truck.

Bulama stated:

“No resident of Buni Yadi was wounded or killed as the security personnel were able to come to their aid before such could happen.”

How the insurgents stormed Buni Yadi

PR Nigeria gathered from military intelligence sources that the insurgents stormed the town at about 5pm, in two different groups.

One of the groups attacked from ‘Charly Company’, while the other made an attempt to attack the School of Special Forces.

One of the intelligence sources disclosed:

“The terrorists used cows as their shield in order to gain easy access without being noticed, but their evil plan and strategy were unravelled by the troops, who quickly engaged them in a gun battle."

The source said seven of the attackers were killed as they succumbed to the superior fire-power of soldiers.

Buni Yadi came into the limelight in 2014 after Boko Haram insurgents killed 58 male students of Federal Government College in the town.

Borno governor gifts soldiers

Meanwhile, some soldiers who fought in a battle with ISWAP terrorists were gifted N5 million by the Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum.

The governor had ordered the release of the money during his visit to an Army hospital where they were receiving treatment.

Zulum was accompanied on the visit by members of the Borno state House of Assembly, the commissioners of justice and local government and emirate affairs.

