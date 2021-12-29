The Gada community in Zamfara state has been thrown into mourning following an attack by some bandits

The bandits were said to have killed the traditional ruler of the community and three others in an attack on Wednesday, December 29

A witness said the bandits had invaded the community and launched an attack without intervention from security operatives

Umaru Bawan-Allah, the traditional ruler for the Gada community in the Bungudu local government area of Zamfara state has been killed.

Umaru was killed alongside three other residents of the community by some yet to be identified gunmen who laid siege in the area.

Premium Times reports that the gunmen had invaded the community at about 1 am on Wednesday, December 29.

Confirming the incident, the secretary of Bungudu Emirate Council, Usman Ahmad, the attackers had unleashed mayhem on the residents of the community following the attack.

Ahmed said the traditional ruler and the other victims of the attack would be buried at 4 pm on the same day as announced by the council.

Another bandits' attack in Zamfara community

Channels Television had reported that three people were also killed on Sunday, December 26, after gunmen invaded some communities in the Gusau local government area of Zamfara state.

The report said members of the community mostly women were reportedly abducted during the bandits' attack.

Some of the villages said to have been attacked include, Geba, Tsakuwa, Gidan Kada, Gidan Kaura, and a couple of others, all within Gusau LGA.

A source who witnessed the incident said the bandits had operated for several hours within these villages without any form of security intervention.

The source said:

“They were in the area for many hours where they searched from house to house, looking for food items and other valuables."

Tears as bandits strike again in Zamfara, kill 10, abduct 33 women

At least seven villages in Gusau local government area in Zamfara state were attacked by bandits on Sunday, December 27.

The bandits who operated for hours killed 10 people and abducted 33 women, according to Shehu Kura, a resident who escaped.

Kura said residents who were able to escape had fled to Gusau town just as he called on the authorities to come to their aid.

Former APC senator breaks silence on report linking him to bandits

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state, Kabir Marafa, said he has nothing to do with bandits.

A report had linked Marafa to a bandit Abdulmuminu Moossa, arrested by the security agents in the northern part of the country.

Marafa described the report as malicious, wicked and an attempt by his political detractors to tarnish his image.

