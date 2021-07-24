No fewer than 6 people who were kidnapped by bandits from Batsari town in Katsina state have been reunited with their family

Reports have emerged about how the gunmen released the abducted victims as Sallah gifts to their village

However, the remaining residents of the northern community who were abducted along with those freed have yet been rescued from captivity

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Katsina state - Six out of the 28 people who were abducted by bandits from Batsari town of Katsina state have regained their freedom.

Premium Times reported that the victims had been kidnapped in May along with 22 others when the gunmen invaded the town.

Bandits have released six from a group of 28 people they had been holding for 67 days. Photo credit: @MasariMediaCenter

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng, however, gathers that the police and government authorities are yet to confirm the development.

After holding the resident captive for 67 days, the bandits noted that 4 out of the 6 were released as Sallah gifts to their community in Katsina State.

The news publication citing local sources revealed that the bandits on Friday evening, July 23, said a woman and her son would be freed when the husband, Umar Tukur, paid a N2.5 million ransom.

A resident identified as Misbahu Batsari said when the criminals were to release the victims, they decided to select four more people as a gift to the people of the community for Sallah.

Batsari went on to note that the victims who are from the same house, had been taken to the hospital for medical check-up.

However, he said the community had no clue why the bandits acted that way.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Buhari expresses worry over lingering banditry in northwest

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari had expressed concern in his Daura country home, Katsina state, on Thursday, July 22, about the lingering banditry in the northwest.

He described the situation as most disturbing and a source of concern to him because the bandits and their victims belong to the same tribe and religion.

The president, who spoke while hosting 12 governors and some federal lawmakers, said the lingering development in the northwest is the most amazing to him.

Source: Legit