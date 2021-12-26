Following news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, condolence messages have continued to flow in from notable personalities and organisations

One of such condolence is from a former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday, December 26

Jonathan in his message condoled with the government and the people of South Africa over the clerics passing

A former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has condoled with the government and the people of South Africa over the passing of Nobel Prize Laurette, Bishop Desmond Tutu.

Jonathan in a condolence message posted on his Facebook Page on Sunday, December 26, said on behalf of himself and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, he condoles the South African government on the passage of Bishop Desmond Tutu at the age of 90.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu died at the age of 90. Photo: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

Describing Tutu as a global champion for peace, human rights and reconciliation, Jonathan said Tutu lived a life of service to God and humanity.

The life of Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Earth

Jonathan said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"As a preacher, Bishop Tutu was a great teacher, who used his privileged position not only to win souls and make disciples but also to mobilize and advocate for the freedom of the people of South Africa and promote justice and democracy across the continent."

The former president said Tutu would be missed by Africa as a continent and the entire world as the foremost voice of reasoning and conscience.

Tragedy as prominent South Africa's archbishop, Nobel peace prize laureate dies at 90

South African Bishop, Desmond Tutu, a giant in the fight against apartheid in South Africa has died at the age of 90.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa confirmed the death of the Anti-apartheid Bishop in a statement issued on Sunday, December 26

Before his demise, Tutu was awarded the Nobel prize in 1984 for his role in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system.

How gunmen abducted a Catholic priest in Ondo state

In other news, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly abducted a Catholic Priest, Reverend Joseph Ajayi.

The cleric was abducted along the Akure-Ikere road in Ondo state on Tuesday, December 7.

He was said to be travelling in his Toyota Corolla to Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore local government area, close to Akure, the state capital, where his parish is located.

Source: Legit.ng