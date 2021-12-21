Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari, is not pregnant, his aide Sulaiman Haruna has stated in response to viral claims on social media

Haruna also debunked the rumours that Aisha is suffering from an ailment, stating that the first lady is perfectly fine

Photos of the first lady as she returned from the Turkey-Africa summit which she had attended with President Muhammadu Buhari sparked the rumours

Sulaiman Haruna, the aide to Aisha Buhari, has denied rumours that the Nigeria's First Lady is pregnant.

Legit.ng notes that photos of Aisha have been in circulation on social media in connection with insinuations that she is pregnant.

Sulaiman Haruna, the aide to Aisha Buhari, said the first lady is not pregnant and is perfectly fine. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

The photos had surfaced after the first lady landed in Abuja on her return from the Turkey-Africa summit which she had attended with her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Amid the pregnancy rumours, insinuations also flooded social media that the first lady was suffering an ailment.

Aisha Buhari is perfectly fine

However, in a chat with BBC Pidgin, Haruna denied the claims while stating that the first lady is “perfectly fine”.

He said:

“I can assure you 100 percent that our first lady is perfectly okay. She is neither sick nor pregnant as some reports claim.

“Some of these reports are from mischief makers who don’t mean well. You know, nowadays, people can tamper with photos.”

Buhari got married to Aisha, 50, in December 1989. The union has so far been blessed with five children. In 2019, the couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary.

Aisha Buhari's school teacher reveals stunning fact about Nigeria's first lady

In another report, Wilbina Jackson, a former teacher at Yelwa Secondary School, Yola, who happens to be the commissioner for education and human capital development in Taraba, has spoken on the brilliance of the first lady while she was a student.

Wilbina who granted an interview to The Sun on Wednesday, December 8, recalled that the Nigerian first lady used to be one of her intelligent Physics students.

The former teacher noted that President Buhari's wife should be able to remember her even if she herself cannot recall the year of her graduation from the school.

Source: Legit.ng