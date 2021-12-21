On Friday, December 17, a new set of medical doctors graduated from Imo State University Owerri after 10years of their educational pursuit

One of the doctors is Paul Ezeafurukwe, the current Director-General of Hope New Media Centre in Owerri

The Hope New Media Centre is the online arm of the Hope Uzodimma-led government in Imo state

Owerri - Paul Ezeafurukwe, the Director-General of Hope New Media Centre has been inducted as a medical doctor in Imo state.

Ezeafurukwe was one of the recently graduated medical doctors from the Imo State University Owerri.

Paul Ezeafurukwe makes history as the first medical doctor to head new media directorate in Imo state. Photo credit: Hope New Media Centre

Source: Facebook

The newly graduated medical doctor also made history as the first medical doctor to head the Directorate of New Media for a sitting governor.

Legit.ng gathered that the medical students spent 10 years in school until the intervention of the Uzodimma-led government.

The event which took place at Imo State University Auditorium witnessed the influx of family and friends as well as well-wishers.

Members of the Hope New Media Directorate and top government functionaries who graced the occasion declared that it was a day for a “Media Doctor.”

