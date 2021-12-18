A female preacher has revealed that she saw Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church in hell fire.

She cried as she shared the vision where she saw Oyedepo with many people who he took to hell.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted to the latest revelation with some people asking her to go back to sleep so that she can see clearly

The founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, is leading his congregation to hell fire according a female preacher who claimed to have seen a revelation.

According to the preacher who was seen crying in a video clip, the sad thing is that Oyedepo, is leading millions of people into the pit of hell.

A female preacher has claimed that she saw the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo in hell. Photo: Living Faith Ministries

Shedding tears, she asked if her viewers realise the number of their relatives in the journey to hell with the flamboyant preacher?

She said:

"This is Bishop David Oyedepo that went to hell and all his followers. Multitude were trooping and entering inside with him. The man was going with so many billions of souls. The man was not going to the pit alone but the man was going with billions of souls.

"The man was going with people. The man was going with people (crying). And he wasn't alone in those revelation. Do you know how many of your relatives inside? Your children (crying)."

Odidika Tessy Nneka

"Madam go back to that your sleep and wake up again...you will see right. Heaven at last."

Chioma Ngwu

Madam at least it's not your hell...we are already enjoying heaven on earth, you're there talking about hell. Go back to sleep so you can dream more."

Chimmy Evans

"Why is she crying, she thought that by her crying we will believe her, time has come when we will go back to the Bible standard women should keep quiet in the church, cos I'm seeing in this last days their preaching is causing more harm than good."

Tonny Murhula Musanganya

"Why is she being abused here by fans of the pastor? It is just a vision that she saw. Remember God speaks to us in different ways, this could be God is saying to the pastor to change his way of doing his work, don't dare undermine this message of this servant of God. Some us here are just seeing the noise the pastor makes and the things he has and mega church he is leading, this can be abomination in the eyes of God."

Odion Andrew

"Why is it Nigeria preachers that always visit hell fire ? Hell fire has become frequent visit by Africa preachers. When did hell fire becomes tourist center to female preachers? God is watching oo."

Meanwhile, a Nigerian female preacher has declared that people who die has football star will go hell. The unnamed preacher made this declaration in a trending video sighted by Legit.ng.

According to her, dying as a football star is an automatic certificate to hell fire.

She said:

"Anybody that die as a football star shall go to hell fire. Write it down. I am not forcing you to believe me. Just hear and keep it. I am not forcing you to believe me. If your child hear becomes star in football, your brother becomes star in ball, automatic certificate to hell."

