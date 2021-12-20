The federal government has advised citizens against patronising fraudulent officials when processing their documents

Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, on Monday, December 20, who made this known also disclosed the new features of the e-passport

The minister also tasked officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service and others to be on high alert for miscreants who want to test the will of the Buhari-led government

Ibadan, Oyo state- On Monday, December 20, the federal government disclosed that it has digitalised payments for Nigerian Passports.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made this disclosure during the rollout of the Enhanced e-Passport with Polycarbonate Data Page and other security features in Ibadan, Oyo state on Monday.

Aregbesloa also advises citizens to avoid patronising touts and unscrupulous officials when applying for the documents, The Punch reports.

The minister stated:

“Part of the reforms is the migration of passport application and payments to digital platforms. But we regret to observe that applicants still patronise touts and unscrupulous officials in the hope to beat the system and get expedited services. When they were disappointed, they come to report to us. Of course, we have zero tolerance for corruption and subversion of due process. We, therefore, take seriously any such report and invoke the necessary disciplinary measures."

The new application process

Speaking on the new application process, Aregbesola hinted that a new timeline has been set for fresh passport application and reissue, The Nigerian Tribune added.

On the new enhanced passport being rolled out in Ibadan, the minister noted that the passport is an improved document with high-security features.

Aregbesola added:

“The Enhanced e-Passport is a great improvement on the Biometric Passport technology which Nigeria adopted in 2007 as a deliberate step towards curbing forgery, impersonation and other forms of travel document fraud associated with the old Machine-Readable Passport regime."

