A piece of news that would enliven the spirit of Nigerians, the Nigeria Customs Service has announced the commencement of applications for the 2021 Customs recruitment exercise.

Also, the online application portal for the recruitment exercise has been opened for interested persons.

To make everything simple for our readers, Legit.ng has highlighted steps in which interested candidates can adopt in applying for the exercise.

The service announced that the applications is open till Friday, December 24, 2021. Photo credit: Nigeria Customs Service

Source: Facebook

A statement by the management of the service said the recruitment process began with the opening of the portal for applications, Channels TV reports.

The service, therefore, advised all interested candidates to follow some procedures while applying for any position in its workforce.

How to apply

Visit www.customs.gov.ng, click on e-Services, Select vacancy; or visit vacancy.customs.gov.ng

The various positions and dates;

The cadres will be staggered as follows:

Superintendent carder (08) – 13th – 14th December Inspectorate career (06) – 15th -16th December Customs Assistant Carder (03, 04) – 17th – 18th December

After these specific dates, all the carders remain open for applications till 24th December 2021.

Legit.ng gathered that while warning applicants that the process is free, the service asked the public not to make any payment to any individual or group.

