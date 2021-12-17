The sudden attack on Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) by an unknown man at Canaanland, Ogun state was one of the major stories in mainstream Nigerian news media for the week.

Man Dressed in White Suit Attacks Bishop Oyedepo On Pulpit While Preaching, Video Emerges

While Bishop David Oyedepo was ministering at Living Faith Church, Canaanland, Ogun recently, a strange man was able to beat the network of security men and attacked the renowned pastor on the pulpit.

The attack on Bishop Oyedepo trended over the week

The unknown man who held on tightly to Oyedepo's leg had to be pulled down by some swift church members who intervened to stop what could have been a serious attack.

21-year-old Diploma Holder Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon, Leaves Message For His 1-year-old Baby

The worst happened to the family of Odunare in Lagos on Tuesday, December 14, when their 21- year old son and brother, Olalekan, took his life by diving into the lagoon in Epe local government area of the state.

After leaving home on the morning of the ill-fated Tuesday, Olalekan, who until his disappearance was a worker at Alaro City, a mega estate along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, headed to his girlfriend's apartment and told her to take care of their 1-year-old baby because they may never see each other again.

Make Salt No Go Pass Am O: Reactions as Video Shows Gov Sanwo-Olu, Whitemoney Cooking at Lagos Food Festival

A video showing the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, cooking alongside Hazel Onoduenyi, popularly known as Whitemoney, has triggered mixed reactions on social media.

In the video, Governor Sanwo-Olu and Whitemoney, the 2021 BBNaija winner, are seen in black aprons as they prepare the food.

Yuletide Season: Airtel Plans to Feed 5000 IDPs at Christmas, Felicitates With Nigerians

In its efforts to put smiles on the faces of more Nigerians, the leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced plans to feed 5,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across five different IDP camps under its annual Christmas programme, “Airtel 5 Days of Love.”

Legit.ng reported that this was made known on Wednesday, December 8, during a virtual press briefing that the initiative to distribute 1,000 palliative packs to five select IDP camps in five states across the country over a period of five days would kick off on Monday, December 13, in Ugha IDP Camp, Benue state.

It Is Finished: Obasanjo Sends Important Message to Nigerians Over Buhari

A message has been sent to Nigerians over President Muhammadu Buhari. The message was sent by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to Obasanjo, Nigerians who still believe that Buhari has anything to offer the country again should perish such thoughts.

90-Year-Old Emir of Daura Takes 20-Year-Old Bride in Katsina

The Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, has married a 20-year-old bride, Aisha Iro Maikano, on Saturday, December 11.

The monarch tied the knot in a low-key marriage ceremony in Katsina state with the nubile young lady after a brief courtship.

2023: Photos Emerge As PDP Ex-national Chairman Meets Tinubu

Two top heavyweights in Nigerian politics, Aliyu Adamu Muazu, a former PDP national chairman, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met on Sunday, December 12.

Both politicians from the topmost political parties met at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport, Abuja.

