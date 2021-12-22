In a recent publication that reveals the National Universities Commission (NUC)'s 2021 ranking for tertiary institutions in the country, only 25 schools have their courses fully accredited.

It was very surprising that not even one of the best-ranked universities was included in the NUC's list seen by The Nation.

The commission said only the listed schools have their courses fully accredited (Photo: NUC)

Below is the list of schools that have 100% accreditation of the courses they offer:

Adeleke University, Osun Al-Qalam University, Katsina Caleb University, Lagos Chrisland University Crescent University, Ogun State Federal University, Lokoja Federal University, Wukari Federal University, Kashere Hallmark University, Ogun Hezekiah University, Imo Ibrahim Babangida University, Niger Igbenedion University, Edo State Kano University of Science and Technology, Kano Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Kogi State University Maitama Sule University, Kano State McPherson University, Ogun State Mountain Top University, Ogun State Niger Delta University, Delta State Nigeria Defence Academy PAMO University of Medical Science, River Rivers State University Samuel Adegboyega University, Edo Summit University, Kwara Umaru Musa Yar’Ardua University, Katsina

University of Ibadan rated best university In NUC latest ranking

Meanwhile, Nigeria's premier University, the University of Ibadan had emerged tops ahead of other tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

This followed the release of the ranking of Nigerian Universities by the National Universities Commission.

Legit.ng gathered that the ranking was disclosed by the lead speaker, Prof Peter Okebukola at a capacity building workshop in Abuja.

The NUC ranking involved 113 universities of which the University of Ibadan was rated first, followed by the Federal University Of Technology, Akure.

The institutions were ranked based on 12 indicators; the total number of full time students, it's efficiency, it's contribution to knowledge economy, the percentage of international staffs, the percentage of full time accredited programs amongst others.

Rankings were essentially used to grade the performance of institutions using a set of defined yardsticks to which all participating institutions are judged.

Okebukola, a representative of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) spoke on the overview of global university ranking. He said no ranking system in the world can be compared to Nigeria's ranking of universities.

