Unpleasant Surprise As NUC Releases Full List of Universities Fully Accredited
In a recent publication that reveals the National Universities Commission (NUC)'s 2021 ranking for tertiary institutions in the country, only 25 schools have their courses fully accredited.
It was very surprising that not even one of the best-ranked universities was included in the NUC's list seen by The Nation.
Below is the list of schools that have 100% accreditation of the courses they offer:
- Adeleke University, Osun
- Al-Qalam University, Katsina
- Caleb University, Lagos
- Chrisland University
- Crescent University, Ogun State
- Federal University, Lokoja
- Federal University, Wukari
- Federal University, Kashere
- Hallmark University, Ogun
- Hezekiah University, Imo
- Ibrahim Babangida University, Niger
- Igbenedion University, Edo State
- Kano University of Science and Technology, Kano
- Kebbi State University of Science and Technology
- Kogi State University
- Maitama Sule University, Kano State
- McPherson University, Ogun State
- Mountain Top University, Ogun State
- Niger Delta University, Delta State
- Nigeria Defence Academy
- PAMO University of Medical Science, River
- Rivers State University
- Samuel Adegboyega University, Edo
- Summit University, Kwara
- Umaru Musa Yar’Ardua University, Katsina
University of Ibadan rated best university In NUC latest ranking
Meanwhile, Nigeria's premier University, the University of Ibadan had emerged tops ahead of other tertiary institutions in Nigeria.
This followed the release of the ranking of Nigerian Universities by the National Universities Commission.
Legit.ng gathered that the ranking was disclosed by the lead speaker, Prof Peter Okebukola at a capacity building workshop in Abuja.
The NUC ranking involved 113 universities of which the University of Ibadan was rated first, followed by the Federal University Of Technology, Akure.
The institutions were ranked based on 12 indicators; the total number of full time students, it's efficiency, it's contribution to knowledge economy, the percentage of international staffs, the percentage of full time accredited programs amongst others.
Rankings were essentially used to grade the performance of institutions using a set of defined yardsticks to which all participating institutions are judged.
Okebukola, a representative of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) spoke on the overview of global university ranking. He said no ranking system in the world can be compared to Nigeria's ranking of universities.
