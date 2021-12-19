Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has built a new secondary school in Lagos named Elemoro Community Junior Secondary School

Described as a state-of-the-art edifice, the school school has an 18-classroom block, 12 standard classrooms, football pitch, a studio for arts and music, science laboratory, etc

Governor Sanwo-Olu said he built the school to ensure that pupils from the community no longer have to walk long-distance before they have access to education

Lagos, Nigeria - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, December 14, commissioned a newly built school named Elemoro Community Junior Secondary School in Lagos.

In a statement released via his official Facebook page, the Lagos state governor explained that the move was to ensure pupils from the community no longer have to walk long-distance before they have access to schools.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commissions Elemoro Community Junior Secondary School at Ibeju Lekki LGA, Lagos. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

He noted that his administration conceived and initiated the school project as an intervention to address a shortfall in access to education in the community.

He said:

"Before the school was built, pupils in the town usually had to walk long distance to schools outside their community."

Features of the new school

The school, which Governor Sanwo-Olu described as a state-of-the-art edifice, is located at Ibeju Lekki local government area of Lagos state.

It is built on 1.54 hectares of land and is designed to offer learning services, recreational activity and extracurricular leisures.

The school has a college-size football pitch completed with 50mm-thick pile of grass and soft infills to ensure playability and fall absorption impact.

Apart from 18-classroom block, the Elemoro Junior Secondary School also has 12 standard classrooms, six special rooms for Home Economics, Technology room, a studio for arts and music, science laboratory, library and ICT room. It also has teachers’ offices, sickbay, standard canteen block and over 30 toilet facilities.

Other recreational facilities built in the school include a six-lane sandwich athletics running track and a spacious seating arena.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the infrastructure installed in the premises offers the platform through which the pupils can fulfill their dreams and ambitions for the future.

He also stated that his administration’s vision in education is to ensure every child in public school has unrestricted access to quality education.

Nigerians react

Ajala Ifeoluwa said on Facebook:

"This is what I've been expecting all Lagos schools to be or even better than this

"You can not be centre of excellence just for nothing with some yeye schools structure you have."

Akomolafe Shina Ayodele Jeffrey said:

"Yes! This is the standard. Lagos show more.

"Well done sir For using our money well."

Oyebola Elebute Edison said:

"Waohhhhhh!!!!! This is all shades of Excellence!!!!!!!!! Any child will be proud to be a student of this school!!! Well done your Excellency Sir!!!! More of this we expect sir."

Babatunde Ajiboye said:

"Good work, Lagos governors give me hope that all is not lost with this 'almost hopeless' country."

Emmanuel Ekusma Chijioke said:

"Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu commissioned this wonderful project all alone without calling any special guest to do it but if it were to be in Rivers state, someone will invite the whole world and start insulting everyone....

"Nice job Mr Governor "

Sanwo-Olu promises massive production of rice

In other news, Governor Sanwo-Olu on Friday, December visited the site of the Imota Rice Mill to ascertain the level of progress.

The Lagos governor was pleased to announce that mill will start production by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

He disclosed that the 32-metric ton per hour mill with 16 silos that have a combined capacity of 40,000 metric tons is built to produce 2.8 million bags of 50kg bags of rice annually.

