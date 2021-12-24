Tragedy struck in the night of Thursday, December 23, when some armed men of the underworld attacked a Delta lawmaker

A member of the Delta state House of Assembly, Hon Reuben Izeze, who represents Ughelli South Constituency in Effurun, Uvwie local government area, was shot by gunmen on Thursday, December 23.

Vanguard reports that the gunmen opened fire at Izeze’s vehicle at a very close range in the night of Thursday.

The attack has been confirmed by the police in the state

Source: Facebook

Luckily, Izeze survived the attack and is said to be receiving treatment in a hospital that was not disclosed, The Sun added.

It was also gathered that the lawmaker’s driver who was kidnapped during the attack was later released by the criminals.

The worrisome incident has been confirmed by the spokesman of the police command in the state, Bright Edafe.

