President Muhammadu Buhari presides over an emergency security council meeting and Swears-in new minister

Portrait of New Minister of State for Works and Housing Mu'Azu Jaji Sambo in State House on 24th Dec 2021 was shared by Sallau Buhari, an aide to the president shared

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Ministers of Police Affairs, Justice, Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs attended the meeting

Abuja- President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in the newly appointed minister, representing Taraba, Muazu Sambo.

Daily Nigerian reports that the event was held shortly before the opening of the meeting of the National Security Council in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday, December 24.

Legit.ng gathered that Sambo, who replaced former Minister of Power, Mamman Sale, from Taraba, was posted to the Ministry of Works and Housing as Minister of State, Works and Housing.

President Buhari swears in New Minister of State for Works and Housing Mu'Azu Jaji Sambo in State House on 24th Dec 2021. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Those in attendance of the security meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Ministers of Police Affairs, Justice, Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs.

Others are service chiefs, the National Security Adviser to the President retired Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno; Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba; Director-General of the State Security Service, Yusuf Bichi as well as the Director-General, NIA, Abubakar Rufa’i.

An aide to the president, Buhari Sallau, shared photos of the event on his official Facebook page.

