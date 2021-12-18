Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, was on Saturday, December 18, turbaned as the Talban Daura and the district head of the Kwasarawa community by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar.

During the grand ceremony attended by dignitaries including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, Emir Umar said Yusuf Buhari deserves the honour owing to massive development brought to the district by President Buhari.

As part of his new role, the president's son will be visiting Daura regularly and be participating in the daily routines of the emirate council, contributing his quota toward its development.

Other persons in attendance at the occasion were the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina, the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Photos of the traditional ceremony were posted by Dele Momodu.

Osinbajo is my favourite, he keeps his promises, says Emir of Daura

Meanwhile, the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouk Umar on Saturday showered praises on Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

VP Osinbajo attended the installation of President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, as the Talban Daura, a district head chieftaincy.

Speaking of the vice president, the Emir of Daura said:

“We extend our appreciation to his excellency, the representative of the president. He, the vice president is a noble man who keeps his promises and a trustworthy person who has so much patience and knows what to do at any given time.”

Speaking further the Emir said:

“He is a very good man, he is my favorite person but I always forget how to pronounce his name properly. He is a very nice person.”

After the president's son was turbaned, the Emir explained that his installation is:

“A gesture of goodwill to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He added:

“The emirate has decided to give His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari a token of appreciation from his hometown.

“Though we know that because of his age, he cannot come home and take up a traditional title, therefore we asked him to give us his son so that we can install him as a district head in a portion that we all agreed to demarcate to give him as a district head and ruler..."

