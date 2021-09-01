President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, September 1, noted that the process of rejigging his cabinet is going to be continuous

The Nigerian leader made the disclosure while relieving the minister of agriculture and rural development and minister of power of their duties

According to the president, he asked the members of his cabinet to go after the review of their performance

Amid relieving two ministers of their duties, President Muhammadu Buhari has hinted at the possible sack of more members of his cabinet.

Legit.ng gathered that the Nigerian leader made this known while announcing the sack of Mohammed Sabo Nanono minister of agriculture and rural development and Saleh Mamman, minister of power.

President Muhammadu Buhari has given a hint that more ministers may be sacked. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Recall that another presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Buhari made this resolve during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House chamber.

In a statement by his special adviser media and publicity, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday, September 1, Buhari said that “that this process shall be continuous”.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Cabinet reshuffle: List of 11 reasons President Buhari sacked two ministers

Earlier, Buhari explained why he sacked the minister of agriculture and rural development and his counterpart in the ministry of power.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity gave the explanation in a statement to cabinet members during the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, September 1.

Buhari said he decided to ask the ministers to go after reviews of their performances during cabinet meetings and ministerial retreats.

The president explained that he found it essential to reinvigorate his cabinet in a manner that would deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements.

Ngige, Fashola, others must go, Nigerians react as Buhari sacks two ministers

Meanwhile, Nigerians have, however, reacted to the sacking of the ministers, saying that the president's decision was a good development.

A Facebook user, Oguneme Romanus Uchenna, said although the president did the right thing by sacking the ministers, he should have sent the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola and the minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio packing.

Marafa Moh'd said that Buhari should sack more ministers so that the masses can achieve development and enjoy dividends of democracy.

Source: Legit Newspaper