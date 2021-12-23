There is a confirmation from the Nigeria Immigration Service that some foreign terrorists are plotting to invade the country

The NIS on Thursday, December 23, noted that the planned attack is to take place before the end of December in Abuja

The service added that those who are plotting this evil include but not only Mohammed Ould Sidat, from Algeria, and Zahid Aminon, a Nigerian

Abuja - In an urgent memo from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), an alarm was raised that some foreign terrorists conniving with local insurgents are planning to attack Nigeria's capital city, Abuja.

The memo which was dated Thursday, December 23, was signed by a comptroller of the NIS, Edirin Okoto, on behalf of acting Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Idris Jere, Daily Trust reports.

The NIS said the attack is planned by a foreign terrorist group (Photo: NIS)

The message also seen by PM News was sent to all controllers in all the land, air, and sea borders of the country and the sector commanders of the border patrol corps, Punch added.

Names of the terrorists

It disclosed that there is a looming attack on Abuja between 17th and 31st December 2021.

The memo added:

"The planned attack is purportedly being led by one DRAHMANE, OULD ALI, aka Mohammed Ould Sidat, an Algerian national to be assisted by one Zahid Aminon, a Nigerien national.”

Moreover, it was revealed that the foreigners who are planning to enter Nigeria from Mali through the Niger Republic are working with at least four accomplices stationed in the country.

Planned counter-attack

Based on these revelations confirmed by the public relations officer of the NIS, Amos Okpu, officers have been alerted to beef up security everywhere and always.

The message to operatives read:

“Intensify alert levels, emplace necessary countermeasures at all entry/exit points – Air, Land, Sea/Marine, including, but not limited to, surveillance, rigorous search on persons and vehicles, transhumance, to effectuate the immediate arrest of these terrorists/countervail this and any terrorist attacks in Abuja.”

Advice to Nigerians

With this said, the NIS advised Nigerians to go about their normal activities without entertaining fear or panic as officers are up to the task.

