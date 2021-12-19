The spokesperson of Department of the State Services (DSS), Peter Afunanya, has reacted to a media report stating some operatives of the agency were kidnapped in Abuja

Afunanya described the report as false, stating that no DSS operative was kidnapped in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The media report had stated that some gunmen killed a vigilante and kidnapped an unknown number of DSS operatives

FCT, Abuja - The Department of the State Services (DSS) has refuted a media report that bandits in Abaji council area of the Federal Capital Territory abducted some of its operatives.

A media report had earlier stated that gunmen suspected to be bandits had stormed a community in the council in the wee hours of Saturday, December 18, and abducted an unspecified number of DSS operatives.

The report, quoting eyewitnesses, said gunmen besieged the locality and shot sporadically for hours leaving one vigilante operative dead and an unknown number of operatives of the secret police kidnapped.

However, The Guardian reported that DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, in a terse response, described the report as false, saying:

“No DSS personnel was abducted in Abaji or anywhere in the FCT.”

Abaji, located along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway, is notorious for series of crimes, including highway robbery and abduction of travellers.

