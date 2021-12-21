Suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Mrs Maria Igbinedion, mother of former Edo state governor, have started confessing

One Dominion Okoro, a 25-year-old maid to the deceased, confessed to killing her and narrated how she carried out the heinous act

Okoro also mentioned another lady, Gloria, who also in turn mentioned an unnamed policeman as an accomplice in the suspected murder

Edo state - Dominion Okoro, a 25-year-old housemaid has reportedly confessed to killing Mrs Maria Igbinedion, the mother of former Edo state governor, Lucky Igbinedion.

Daily Trust reported that Okoro made the confession on Tuesday, December 21, when she was paraded by the Edo police commissioner, Phillip Ogbadu, alongside other suspects arrested for various crimes.

Dominion Okoro, the housemaid of Mrs Maria Igbinedion, mother of former Edo state governor, has confessed killing her. Photo credit: Lovette Osarugue Dioru

Source: Facebook

The 25-year-old housemaid reportedly killed Mrs Igbinedion on Wednesday, December 1, and absconded after committing the heinous act.

During the parade, Okoro told newsmen how she worked as the deceased’s maid for one year and three months.

She also narrated how he carried out the killing.

Her words:

“We used to massage her body, so on December 1, at about 11pm that day after massaging her body, I prepared the bed for her to sleep.”

“After that I decided to steal her money from the drawer but she saw me and shouted, so I hit her on the head with a stool and she died. When I counted the money, it was N100,000 and jewelry and I ran to Calabar where I was arrested.

“One Gloria who used to work with the woman asked me to do that. Madam used to send her to deposit money in the bank and also withdraw for her. She told me to kill the woman so that she will give me part of her money to take care of my baby who is sick.”

Gloria, another suspected accomplice, speaks

Gloria, mentioned by Okoro, claimed that a policeman was an accomplice in the murder. She added that the policeman had threatened to kill her if she mentioned her accomplice.

She said:

“The man said they will kill me if I mention anybody that I am telling lies. The man is a police officer and he is here.”

Dominion Okoro's sister speaks

Meanwhile, one of her sisters, Patient Okoro, who was also arrested, said she didn’t know anything about the killing, adding that her junior sister only informed her on phone that she had committed murder.

She said she assisted the police in arresting her in Cross River, adding that all those they arrested while searching for her had been released but the police refused to release her.

Her words:

“My sister is not talking because the police has threatened to kill her if she mentioned her accomplices to journalists."

