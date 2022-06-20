Some survivors of the recent attack in a Catholic Church in Owo have shared their sad experiences with Legit TV

One of the survivors revealed that she had an eye contact with a suspect who vowed to ensure that she doesn't survive the attack

Another victim unfortunately lost her unborn child to the attack, but luckily, her other children escaped

Following the unfortunate attack on a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state, Legit TV visited Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in the state to discuss with some of the victims of the attack.

Recall days ago, Legit.ng reported that many people lost their lives after some gunmen stormed ST Francis Church in Ondo state.

Shortly after the mass funeral organized for the deceased members of the attack, Legit TV visited FMC to speak with the survivors.

Beautiful lady miraculously survives Owo attack

Source: Original

A survivor recounted how her woes started after she had an eye contact with one of the suspects.

In her words:

"After the dismissal prayer, we heard a gunshot, I have to run to the alter to lie down beside the tebarnacle. They entered inside and started shooting both young and old.

A man came towards the alter with something on his hand. Blue and black colour. He chopped it beneath my head. I never knew the man has not gone. I then raised up my head and our eyes jammed together. He now said that me that is looking at him I go see say I go die."

However, she revealed that she was able to move herself immediately and the explosive fell on her leg.

I lost my pregnancy after the attack

Another survivor said she was pregnant during the attack but sadly lost her baby after the incident affected her.

"I was pregnant but through this event, I lose my unborn child. I have a gunshot on my back and bottom. That's what I can remember before I was taken to the hospital", she said.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, Bylah ChiChi said:

"Oh God people really suffered May the lord heal them all."

Ogedengbe Lexcy wrote:

"Yet, it didn't stop party primaries. How can people be scrambling to inherit a house on fire when obviously they have no means or even intention of dousing the flames?"

Glory Inyang wrote:

"Hmmm so sad may God perfect ur healings."

Matthew reacted:

"Thank God you can tell your story,you are alive."

Ama Kingley prayed:

"Lord have mercy on us."

Children break down in tears after losing mother to Owo attack, Pastor offers help

Founder of Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has requested for the details of some little children who lamented bitterly over the demise of their mother.

Their late mother identified simply as Oluchi unfortunately lost her life to the recent attack in a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Following the demise of their mother, the heartbroken children cried out in a video, reiterating how life has been hard for them even before the death of their mother.

Source: Legit.ng