The high court in Edo state has finally found Dominion Okoro, a 25-year-old maid, guilty of killing Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion

Efe Ikponmwoba, the presiding judge, on Tuesday, June 21, sentenced the young lady to death by hanging for killing

The deceased, Madam, Oredola Igbinedion, was the mother of the former governor of Edo state, Chief Lucky Igbinedion.

Benin City, Edo state - Miss Dominion Okoro, a 25-year-old maid, has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion, the mother of the former governor of Edo state, Chief Lucky Igbinedion.

Nigerian Tribune reported that Justice Efe Ikponmwoba of an Edo state high court gave the verdict on Tuesday, June 21.

Dominion Okoro, 25, has been sentenced to death for killing the mother of the former governor of Edo state, Lucky Igbinedion. Photo credit: @EdoUpdates

Source: Twitter

The maid was reportedly found guilty of killing Madam Igbinedion, 85, with a stool with the intent to rob her of the sum of N100,000 on December 1, 2021, at her uptown residence in Ugbor, Benin City.

Justice Ikponmwoba held that the convict, after the killing, used cotton wool to cover the nose of the deceased and thereafter called a cab to escape from the house the following morning after the brutal killing.

The convict confessed to the police that she bought Indian hemp which she used in preparing a meal for the deceased in order to weaken and kill her without struggle.

The trial judge held that going by the evidence of the pathologist on the cause of death, and evidence of other prosecution witnesses, in addition to the convict’s confessional statement, it was safe for the court to send the convict to the gallows.

Convict's elder sister escapes death sentence

The elder sister of the convict, Patience Okoro, however, escaped being sentenced to death.

The court held that the only evidence linking her with the case was that the younger sister called her to inform her after committing the crime, BBC Pidgin also reported.

Dominion Okoro's sister speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Patience who was also arrested said she didn’t know anything about the killing, adding that her junior sister only informed her on the phone that she had committed murder.

She said she assisted the police in arresting her in Cross River, adding that all those they arrested while searching for her had been released but the police refused to release her.

Her words:

“My sister is not talking because the police has threatened to kill her if she mentioned her accomplices to journalists."

