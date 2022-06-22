A 26-year-old mother of one, Reini Akakpo has been killed by a BRT bus in the commercial city of Lagos

The driver of the vehicle is said to have fled the accident scene and is nowhere to be found at the time of this report

The victim's daughter who was with her during the incident, however, survived with injuries according to eye-witnesses

Dopemu - A Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver who is currently on the run has crushed a woman, Reini Akakpo, to death at Union road, Dopemu, in the Agege area of Lagos state.

The victim’s one-year-old daughter, Amelia, who alongside her 26-year-old mother was knocked down by the BRT bus, was admitted to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

The Sanwo-Olu-led government of Lagos is yet to officially comment on the accident. Photo credit: Lagos state government

Source: Facebook

Punch newspaper reports that Reini and her daughter attempted to cross the BRT lane to link to their destination when the bus driver, who was said to be at top speed, rammed into them.

An eyewitness, who gave his name simply as Uche, said after the accident, some good Samaritans rescued the victims, adding that Reini lost her life due to the injuries she sustained.

His words:

“The woman and her daughter were beside me when I wanted to cross to connect to Union road to go to my shop around 8.13 am. But the woman rushed and the BRT driver, who was driving at top speed, knocked down the woman and her daughter.

“After the accident, people started pouring water on the woman’s face; her daughter was unconscious. The woman’s pain was too much, but people rushed her to a hospital. It was later that I got to know that she died.”

A resident, identified simply as Remilekun, said after the accident, the driver abandoned the bus on the dedicated lane and fled.

She added:

“But the police came to tow it away. The husband of the woman was called, and people rushed her and her daughter to LASUTH. The woman died; her daughter has been hospitalised since then.”

Reini’s husband, Monday, while lamenting the incident, alleged that his wife was abandoned at LASUTH for one hour till she died in a vehicle on the premises of the hospital.

Source: Legit.ng