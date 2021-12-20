For a nation that has been roiled by social upheaval, the election of Gabriel Boric as Chile’s president-elect is indeed a great way to end the year

Prior to his election, Boric was a student activist at high school and in 2011 when he studied law at the University of Chile, he became a student union leader

Meanwhile, with 99.95% of ballots counted, Boric won with 55.87% of the vote, securing victory over his right-wing opponent, Jose Antonio Kast, who trailed with 44.13%

Gabriel Boric president-elect of Chile speaks to his supporters after the presidential runoff election on December 19, 2021 in Santiago, Chile. Photo credit: Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Daily Trust added that tens of thousands of Chileans took to the streets of the capital and other cities after Kast’s concession, honking car horns in approval, brandishing pro-Boric placards, waving the rainbow LGBTQ flag and shouting: “Viva Chile!”.

His mantra

The president-elect had campaigned on the promise of installing a social welfare state, increasing taxes and social spending in a country with one of the world’s largest gaps between rich and poor.

He won by a margin of nearly a million ballots out of 8.3 million cast by 15 million eligible voters.

Boric will be inaugurated in March 2022.

Source: Legit.ng