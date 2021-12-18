Khalil Nur Khalil, brother of 22-year-old Nigerian man Abubakar Nur Khalil who was selected to head Twitter's founder Bitcoin Trust (BTrust) fund has said he is not surprised by the pick

Abubakar is one of the three Nigerians selected from an application list of 7000 persons to be board members of the initiative along with a South African

Khalil said despite being in his early twenties, his younger brother has worked very hard to develop the Bitcoin space in Africa

While many persons received with awe the news that three Nigerians were selected to be board members of Twitter's founder Bitcoin Trust (BTrust) fund, one man whose brother made the cut doesn't seem wowed by the selection.

For Khalil Nur Khalil, it is well deserved that his 22-year-old younger brother, Abubakar Nur Khalil, made the final selection list from the 7000 persons that applied.

Khali said his brother's selection was well deserved Photo Credit: Joe Raedle, LinkedIn/Khalil Nur Khalil, Abubakar Kur Khalil, Twitter/@jack

Source: Getty Images

Why he believes the appointment is well deserved

Khalil who is the executive secretary at Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) told Legit.ng's Victor Duru that his younger brother has done a lot as far as the development of Bitcoin on the African continent is concerned.

"I’m totally elated and excited for my brother, it’s a well deserved appointment as he’s just 22 years old but he has worked very hard developing the Bitcoin space in Africa since he was 19 years old. I’m very grateful to God."

The young man who had celebrated Abubakar's feat on his LinkedIn wall added that the only marvelling thing about his brother making the cut is that 7000 applicants had put in to be picked.

Abubakar Nur Khalil is a bitcoin core contributor, and had received $50,000 in BTC for his work on Bitcoin wallet software from Human Rights Foundation (HRF) in May 2021.

Social media celebrate Khalil's younger brother

Kasim Usman stated:

"Well deserved, congratulations to him and all other selected persons. Kaduna to the world ✈️"

Nurudeen Njidda wrote:

"Congratulations Abubakar Nur Khalil.

"I'm always elated with such kind of news about our younger ones. There's hope."

Godwin Okafor said:

"Lots of talents abound in Northern Nigeria, only if the political cabals can give way for the region’s powerful youths... Congrats Bro and we expect more from Our Northern Brothers."

"Shalom."

Hussaini Muhammad Auwal remarked:

"I celebrate my mentor, A well deserved appointment Abubakar Nur Khalil . Keep it up"

Twitter CEO resigns after 16 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had resigned after 16 years.

Jack wrote and posted a screenshot of his resignation letter sent to Twitter:

He also announced Parag Agrawal as his successor. Dorsey has not been in the good books of the Nigerian government since October 2020, over an allegation that he was complicit in the promotion of the EndSARS protests that ended in the destruction of lives and billions of property in Nigeria.

Millions of content creators in Nigeria, who earn their living from the microblogging site, have been affected as they are forbidden from using Twitter.

Some of them have since embarked on a journey of diversification while exploring other social media platforms.

