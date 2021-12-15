The Emir of Daura has married a 20-year-old bride named Aisha Iro Maikano despite previously marrying four wives in six years

HRH Faru Umar Faruk, a 90-year old nonagenarian, is reported to have divorced all his three wives recently, to pick a new set of wives

The report of the monarch's marriage is amidst the widespread security in his domain and beyond in northern Nigeria

Katsina - The Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, has married a 20-year-old bride, Aisha Iro Maikano, on Saturday, December 11.

The monarch tied the knot in a low-key marriage ceremony in Katsina state with the nubile young lady after a brief courtship.

The monarch and his bride at their marriage ceremony. Photo credit: Daily Nigerian

Daily Nigerian newspaper reports that the monarch paid N1million naira dowry to the bride, who is the daughter of a high ranking traditional title holder, Fagacin Katsina, Iro Maikano.

Sources quoted in the report said the Emir has married not less than four young wives in the last six years.

Another source close to the royal family said the emir divorced all his three wives recently, to pick a new set of four wives.

The source said:

“The plan was that the emir wanted to marry at least three wives at one go.”

Plans to turban President's Buhari son in Daura sparks outrage

Meanwhile, Sundiata Post newspaper reports that outrage, at the weekend, greeted plans by the Daura Emirate Council to turban Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, as ‘Talban Daura.’

According to the report, many social media users and other Nigerians expressed mixed reactions to the planned ceremony, with many of them condemning the planned fanfare amidst the widespread insecurity in northern Nigeria.

Katsina protesters dispersed by SSS, Police

Recall that some protesters who hit the streets of Katsina recently over the growing activities of bandits and kidnappers in the state were dispersed by operatives of the State Security Services and the police.

The protesters who carried various placards converged at the Kofar Soro roundabout, close to the Emir's palace.

Some of the placards carried by the protesters read, "No More Bloodshed", "We Want The Killings and Banditary Stopped" among many others written in Hausa.

Buhari sends delegation to Sokoto, Katsina over insecurity

Meanwhile, a delegation has been sent to Sokoto and Katsina state by President Buhari over the growing insecurity in both states.

The delegation is expected to get first-hand details of the true situation of things and report back to the Nigerian leader in order for necessary actions to be taken.

The delegation to the two states is led by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (rtd).

