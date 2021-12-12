Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Whitemoney made a show at the Lagos Food Festival 2021 on Sunday, December 12

The Lagos state governor was seen in a viral video cooking alongside Whitemoney, the winner of the 2021 edition of the BBNaija reality TV show

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some claimed the governor was indirectly campaigning for his re-election in 2023

Lagos state - A video showing the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, cooking alongside Hazel Onoduenyi, popularly known as Whitemoney, has triggered mixed reactions on social media.

In the video, Governor Sanwo-Olu and Whitemoney, the 2021 BBNaija winner, are seen in black aprons as they prepare the food.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, BBNaija Winner Whitemoney cook at the Lagos Food Festival on Sunday, December 12. Photo credit: GreaterLagos via Punch Newspapers

Source: Facebook

While the Lagos state governor is stirring the food, Whitemoney is seen applying some seasonings to the admiration of the crowd.

The Lagos Food Festival 2021 holding on Sunday, December 12, at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, is themed "A Taste of Lagos”.

The festival, according to the commissioner for agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanyato, is to stimulate local and foreign investors' interest in the food business.

What I cooked at Lagos Food Festival - Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu assists the guest chef, Whitemoney, to cook a delicacy at the Lagos State Food Festival. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement on his verified Facebook page has said he assumed the role of a chef as he assisted the guest chef, Whitemoney, to cook a Lagos delicacy made from onion, smoked fish, mixed granules of bonga fish, cray fish, pepper and seasoning.

He added:

"The Food Festival was put together by the Ministry of Agriculture to exhibit local delicacies and agricultural commodities produced in Lagos for the international market.

"I encouraged the sellers to take advantage of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to grow their businesses, noting that part of the event’s objectives was to boost the entrepreneurial spirit of the residents.

"Our administration is very committed to promoting the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and we will continually carry out reforms to ensure the ease of doing business in Lagos."

Reactions trail video

Ogbonnaya Stephen commented on Facebook:

"This food where two persons dey cook, hope they no go make mistake. I like Gov. Sanwo-Olu, he is very humble. He always like to identify with the youths everywhere. No too much bigmanism in him.

"Well done Odogbu Whitemoney for being who you are. Enjoy!"

Victor Rossoneri Muodufor said:

"Gov Sanwo-Olu wise man.

"Applying Other strategies to win you guys heart."

Oluyemi Abiodun said:

"All this na just to sakamanje us. Mr governor, who ordered the shootings at lekki toll gate. Please we need an answer."

Princess Adebisi Gbadebo Adeleke said:

"Ipolowo Oja. Another way of campaign for 2023."

Victor Olamide Adunbi said:

"This is great talent WM! I believe na like this u go take win Grammy next year by God’s grace!

"Man like WM‍♂️‍♂️‍♂"

Owotorufa Ibo said:

"As election don dey come nau na so people just dey humble "

Mark Ituáh said:

"And I hope they served all lagosians food to eat. Food fest na distraction baba."

Modechai Seun Heritage said:

"They will do anything to be voted and reelected my people... Don't fall for it at all ooooo..."

Inscribe Wing said:

"Guys, go and learn how to cook o, no excuse for you. Na being a good cook bring White money this far. Now he's a Mr chef alongside the Lagos state governor.

"Who say God is not wonderful."

Ozy Gold said:

"Well as much I’m hurt by Lekki killings I will say that Sanwo-Olu is indirectly asking for forgiveness. I love the public attitude of the governor. And however maybe his strategy will help him win back the souls of the living most especially Lagos state/southern Nigeria youths."

Kingly Seed said:

"This one wey Sanwo-Olu dey cook, make salt no go pass am o."

