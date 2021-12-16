A 21-year-old man, Odunare Olalekan, in Lagos state, took his own life by jumping into the lagoon in Epe

This horrible incident took place on the morning of Tuesday, December 14, after family members tried to stop Olalekan from leaving him

The diploma holder who worked in an estate in the area told his girlfriend to take good care of their 1-year-old baby before heading to the lagoon

Epe, Lagos - The worst happened to the family of Odunare in Lagos on Tuesday, December 14, when their 21- year old son and brother, Olalekan, took his life by diving into the lagoon in Epe local government area of the state.

After leaving home on the morning of the ill-fated Tuesday, Olalekan, who until his disappearance was a worker at Alaro City, a mega estate along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, headed to his girlfriend's apartment and told her to take care of their 1-year-old baby because they may never see each other again, Punch reports.

The body of the youth is yet to be discovered (Photo: Daily Trust)

Source: UGC

A publication by Daily Trust said the young man was seen in a viral sitting on the handrail of a bridge, and later jumped into the water around Berger Bridge, Epe.

It was gathered that before he left home, his family members tried to stop him after he strangely told them that he was going without explaining what he meant.

As disclosed by a family source who spoke with the newspaper, Olalekan, being physically powerful, overpowered all who tried to stop him from leaving home as they feared he was heading for doom.

The source said:

“For some time now, Olalekan has been acting strangely. For more than a week, he couldn’t sleep. He just woke up yesterday (Tuesday) to say he was going. They asked him, ‘going where?

“They tried to hold him but he overpowered the people around because he was very powerful, maybe it was a spiritual attack. We could not ascertain that. He just woke up and said he was going and that they should pray for him. They held him but he overpowered them and went straight to his girlfriend’s house to tell her to take care of his child because they might not see each other again.”

Upon seeing the said video of how the youth took his own life, the elder brother alerted his father.

The family source added:

“He told their father that they should not bother looking for Lekan because he saw him on Berger Bridge as he jumped into the lagoon and he must have died."

As to why the man who recorded the viral video could not save Olalekan, the source explained:

“The guy was far away from him. He was about to hold him when he jumped inside the river. Nobody could hold him there except somebody who can swim.”

Source: Legit Newspaper