Members of the Living Faith Church in Canaanland, Ogun state were stunned to see a man attack Bishop David Oyedepo on pulpit recently

The strange man who was dressed in a white suit held Bishop Oyedepo's leg while he was preaching

The unknown man was able to get to the famous cleric after he succeeded in beating the network of security men around the pulpit

Reports have it that the security men who were on duty when the incident happened have been changed

While Bishop David Oyedepo was ministering at Living Faith Church, Canaanland, Ogun recently, a strange man was able to beat the network of security men and attacked the renowned pastor on the pulpit.

The unknown man who held on tightly to Oyedepo's leg had to be pulled down by some swift church members who intervened to stop what could have been a serious attack.

The man beat the network of security guards around the pulpit (Photo: Youtube)

Source: UGC

In a publication by PM News, the man dressed in a white suit was eventually bundled out of the church premises after the bizarre scene.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It is yet unknown why the individual took the action or when this ugly incident actually transpired, but security around and within the church has been beefed scene the occurrence.

Moreover, it was reported that the security guards who were on duty when this happened have been changed.

Bishop Oyedepo blows hot, says he is not bothered about Nigeria's problem

Meanwhile, Oyedepo had said that he was never bothered by the problems affecting Nigeria.

The cleric made this statement at the ongoing Shiloh programme. Oyedepo said he was not bothered by insecurity and economic challenges facing the country.

Why he is not bothered

Speaking on why he was not bothered, the pastor said he already warned Nigerians against the government.

Oyedepo added that the current government remains the worst thing that has happened to the entire nation.

He said:

“I have never suffered one sleepless night on the issues of this nation but what God tells me to say I say it clearly, unashamedly and unperturbed. I am at rest at all times.

“I knew this government won’t do Nigeria any good and I told you from the beginning.”

Source: Legit